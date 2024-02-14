© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Ray Selected As OPS Superintendent

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published February 14, 2024 at 5:21 AM CST

Tuesday evening, the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education interviewed four Superintendent Search finalists during a Special Meeting. The public interviews concluded two days of school tours and stakeholder meet-and-greets. After the interviews, the Board voted to make a conditional offer to Mr. Matthew Ray. Matthew Ray received his Ed.S. from the University of Nebraska Kearney, and MS in Educational Administration, BS in Elementary Education and BS in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Mr. Ray is currently serving as Interim Superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools.
