NE Athletics Program Embroiled In Lawsuit

A former Nebraska women’s basketball player alleges coach Amy Williams and athletic director Trev Alberts did not take appropriate action when her sexual relationship with an assistant coach became widely known. Ashley Scoggin filed a civil lawsuit in federal court describing how Chuck Love allegedly took a special interest in her and how the relationship turned sexual and caused Scoggin to fear retaliation if she refused to engage in it. In addition to Williams and Alberts, the lawsuit names the university’s Board of Regents and Love as defendants. The university said it disagreed with the allegations and would defend itself. Williams declined to comment. Alberts and Love did not immediately reply to messages seeking comment.