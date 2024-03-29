© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Fertilizer Spill Pollutes 60 Miles Of West IA River

Published March 29, 2024 at 1:23 PM CDT
Dead fish and eels killed by a red tide in the Tampa Bay area collect in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The fertilizer spill in Red Oak, Iowa caused a massive fish kill. Officials in Iowa and Missouri say the liquid nitrogen fertilizer leaking into the nearby East Nishnabotna River resulted in the deaths of nearly all fish in a 60-mile stretch of the river. That's estimated at more than 3 quarters of a million fish. Many frogs, snakes, mussels, and earthworms were also killed. The leak of over 250-thousand gallons of fertilizer happened in an area not required to have a system in place to keep leaks from reaching the river. Restitution has not yet been determined.
