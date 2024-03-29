Fertilizer Spill Pollutes 60 Miles Of West IA River

The fertilizer spill in Red Oak, Iowa caused a massive fish kill. Officials in Iowa and Missouri say the liquid nitrogen fertilizer leaking into the nearby East Nishnabotna River resulted in the deaths of nearly all fish in a 60-mile stretch of the river. That's estimated at more than 3 quarters of a million fish. Many frogs, snakes, mussels, and earthworms were also killed. The leak of over 250-thousand gallons of fertilizer happened in an area not required to have a system in place to keep leaks from reaching the river. Restitution has not yet been determined.