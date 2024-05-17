© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

New IA Law Takes Aim At Plant-Based Meat Product Labels

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published May 17, 2024 at 2:31 PM CDT
A Beyond Meat burger is displayed at a Carl's Jr. restaurant in San Francisco. The rise of meat alternatives made from plants, as well as meat grown from animal cells in labs, has sparked new laws on food labeling.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
A Beyond Meat burger is displayed at a Carl's Jr. restaurant in San Francisco. The rise of meat alternatives made from plants, as well as meat grown from animal cells in labs, has sparked new laws on food labeling.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure requiring prominent labeling on meat substitute products, such as vegetable and plant-based burgers, to clarify that they are not meat. The law also restricts the use of lab-grown products in school lunches and prevents low-income individuals from using food assistance benefits to purchase egg alternatives. Reynolds emphasized the importance of transparency in food labeling and stated that the legislation aims to prevent consumer deception. Under the new law, the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing will enforce labeling rules and impose penalties on food manufacturing plants that mislabel non-meat products. The measure, supported by Republican lawmakers, passed both chambers on mostly party-line votes, with Democrats expressing opposition.
Tags
News KIOS Newsmeat processinghealthproductioniowa law
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source