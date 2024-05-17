New IA Law Takes Aim At Plant-Based Meat Product Labels

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure requiring prominent labeling on meat substitute products, such as vegetable and plant-based burgers, to clarify that they are not meat. The law also restricts the use of lab-grown products in school lunches and prevents low-income individuals from using food assistance benefits to purchase egg alternatives. Reynolds emphasized the importance of transparency in food labeling and stated that the legislation aims to prevent consumer deception. Under the new law, the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing will enforce labeling rules and impose penalties on food manufacturing plants that mislabel non-meat products. The measure, supported by Republican lawmakers, passed both chambers on mostly party-line votes, with Democrats expressing opposition.