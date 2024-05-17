© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Reynolds Directs Pandemic Relief Funds Toward Opioid Crisis

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published May 17, 2024 at 2:26 PM CDT
Lorenzo Gritti for NPR

Governor Kim Reynolds has directed 17-and-a-half-million-dollars in federal pandemic relief funds towards opioid prevention and treatment initiatives following the legislature's failure to agree on spending from the state's Opioid Settlement Fund. The funding will support various projects, including ten million for enhancing infrastructure at treatment and recovery providers and three million for a recovery center for teens in Story County. Iowa, set to receive over 144 million from multi-state settlements with opioid manufacturers, faces the challenge of addressing the opioid crisis amidst legislative impasse.
