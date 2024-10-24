Preventable Infant Deaths Up In IA

Iowa's seeing a rise in the number of preventable, infant deaths. In the past year alone, the SIDS Foundation has had 31 referrals from families. Sudden, unexpected infant deaths were reported in 18-counties. They urge parents to reduce suffocation risks by making sure the baby sleeps on his or her back. Local pediatricians warn against adopting social media trends, such as co-sleeping with an infant. They also urge parents to reduce any suffocation risks in baby's crib or bassinet.