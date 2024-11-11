College Basketball Recap- Creighton Beats Fairleigh Dickinson, UNO Falls To MN

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 24 points, Steven Ashworth added 15 points on five 3-pointers and No. 15 Creighton rolled past Fairleigh Dickinson 96-70. The victory gave coach Greg McDermott win No. 327 in 15 seasons at Creighton, tying Dana Altman for the program’s most coaching wins. Kalkbrenner was coming off a 49-point game against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, the second-highest single-game total in program history. After making a school-record 20 field goals on 22 attempts in that game, he went 9 of 10 against the Knights. Terrence Brown scored 19 points to lead the Knights. Dylan Jones, who made 4 of 8 3s, and Bismark Nsiah added 12 apiece.

Meanwhile, Dawson Garcia scored 24 points and reserve Trey Edmonds scored 12 points and Minnesota fought Omaha’s spirited effort and beat the Mavericks 68-64. Isaac Asuma made a 3-pointer with 5:51 remaining, Trey Edmonds made two free throws and Brennan Rigsby dunked it and Minnesota’s 7-0 burst gave the Golden Gophers a 61-57 and they led the rest of the way. Garcia made 1 of 2 free throws with 45 seconds left, and out of an Omaha timeout JJ White missed a jump shot. Forced to foul, Lu’Cye Patterson made two free throws to give Minnesota a 68-64 lead with 19 seconds left. Kamryn Thomas scored 14 points for Omaha.