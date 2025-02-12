UConn Breaks Creighton Winning Streak

The Creighton men's basketball team's nine-game winning streak is over. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 points as the Bluejays fell to UConn last night 70-to-66. Creighton is 18-and-seven this season. UConn freshman star Liam McNeeley hadn’t played in front of a crowd as hostile as the one the Huskies faced in Omaha, Nebraska. He found it inspiring. In what coach Dan Hurley called one of the best performances all season in college basketball, McNeeley scored a career-high 38 points in the Huskies' 70-66 victory over No. 24 Creighton. McNeeley said he had a blast. He drew motivation from the Creighton students heckling Hurley before and during the game. McNeeley said a shot at his coach is a shot at the team, so it fired him up.