Mavericks Defeat LSU In 5-4 Upset

It was just one game in February but it will be one players for the Omaha Mavericks will remember for a lifetime. In the biggest upset of the season so far, Ben Weber, Luke Gainer and Oliver Mabee held an LSU team ranked as high as No. 2 in the polls hitless into the eighth inning and the Mavs hung on for a 5-4 win Saturday in Baton Rouge. The Mavs of the Summit League haven’t posted a winning record since 2019. LSU was the highest ranked opponent they’ve beaten since they became a full-fledged Division I program in 2016.