© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Mavericks Defeat LSU In 5-4 Upset

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published February 25, 2025 at 9:42 AM CST
cs.unomaha.edu/Google Images

It was just one game in February but it will be one players for the Omaha Mavericks will remember for a lifetime. In the biggest upset of the season so far, Ben Weber, Luke Gainer and Oliver Mabee held an LSU team ranked as high as No. 2 in the polls hitless into the eighth inning and the Mavs hung on for a 5-4 win Saturday in Baton Rouge. The Mavs of the Summit League haven’t posted a winning record since 2019. LSU was the highest ranked opponent they’ve beaten since they became a full-fledged Division I program in 2016.
Tags
News KIOS NewsUNOmahacollege athleticsbaseball
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source