UNO Extends Crutchfield's Contract Following NCAA Tournament

Omaha coach Chris Crutchfield has received a three-year contract extension through the 2029-30 season after he led the Mavericks to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Mavs won their first Summit League regular-season and tournament championships. They lost to St. John’s 83-53 as a No. 15 seed to end a 22-13 season. Terms of the extension were not announced. Under his previous contract, Crutchfield received a base salary of $275,000 this season. He also earned $45,000 in bonuses for winning the Summit titles and being named conference coach of the year.