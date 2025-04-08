© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Williams Breaks Scoring Record For Huskers

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published April 8, 2025 at 11:09 AM CDT
Senior Brice Williams scored 21 points to set the single-season scoring record for Nebraska and the Cornhuskers out-rallied UCF for a 77-66 victory in the championship game of the College Basketball Crown at T-Mobile Arena. Williams made 6 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws for Nebraska (21-14). He scored 713 points this season — five more than James Palmer Jr. had in the 2018-19 season. Connor Essegian sank 8 of 16 shots with four 3-pointers, also scoring 21 for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary had 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting, adding eight rebounds. Jordan Ivy-Curry came off the bench to score a season-high 29 for the Knights (20-17).
