Search Continues For Girls Lost In Missouri River

Firefighters and police are searching for the bodies of two teenagers and a child who went missing in the frigid waters of Missouri River at Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Coby Werner said Wednesday that several sonar-equipped boats, a police helicopter and drones were being used in the search for two 18-year-old women and an 12-year-old girl. The three and another girl went into the water on Tuesday evening while fishing from the shore at N.P. Dodge Memorial Park in northeast Omaha. A 13-year-old girl was able to make it to the shore on her own Tuesday evening and was treated for hypothermia at a hospital. The missing girls have been identified as eighteen-year-old Lah K. Tray Moo, 18-year-old Laiana Green and 12-year-old Eh Cress Moo.