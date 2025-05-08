Omaha FBI Field Office Wraps Up Child Protection Initiative

Nebraska and Iowa FBI agents took part in a nationwide operation to protect children as part of April's National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The bureau says "Operation Restore Justice," was a five-day initiative to identify, track, and arrest child sex predators in coordination with all 55 FBI field offices. The FBI Omaha Field Office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa, with the assistance of local, state, and federal law enforcement, arrested three people, served four federal search warrants, and identified 15 victims from approximately one-thousand images submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.