NE Sues CO Over Platte River Water Rights

Nebraska has filed a lawsuit against Colorado over how much water its neighbor draws from the South Platte River. Officials said Wednesday that the filed the case with the U.S. Supreme Court, which settles disputes between states. Nebraska accuses Colorado of withholding water guaranteed under a 1923 agreement, and that this is hurting Nebraska agriculture and water supplies. The dispute also involves Nebraska’s plan to build a canal that would see Nebraska seize land in Colorado to divert water into Nebraska. Colorado officials call the lawsuit unnecessary and costly. Experts say climate change is intensifying water shortages, making disputes like this more common. A resolution could take years.