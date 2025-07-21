© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

NE Sues CO Over Platte River Water Rights

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published July 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
Wildfire debris flowed into the Gallinas River, contaminating the main drinking water source for Las Vegas, N.M.
Photo by Kirk Siegler
/
NPR

Nebraska has filed a lawsuit against Colorado over how much water its neighbor draws from the South Platte River. Officials said Wednesday that the filed the case with the U.S. Supreme Court, which settles disputes between states. Nebraska accuses Colorado of withholding water guaranteed under a 1923 agreement, and that this is hurting Nebraska agriculture and water supplies. The dispute also involves Nebraska’s plan to build a canal that would see Nebraska seize land in Colorado to divert water into Nebraska. Colorado officials call the lawsuit unnecessary and costly. Experts say climate change is intensifying water shortages, making disputes like this more common. A resolution could take years.
Tags
News KIOS Newsplatte riverwater rightscoloradolawsuit
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source