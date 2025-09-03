Ernst Confirms She Will Not Run Again

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is not seeking reelection next year. Ernst says she will retire after two terms in an announcement that followed months of speculation about her plans. Ernst’s departure opens up a Senate seat in the state known for its long-serving incumbents. It is another unexpected retirement for Senate Republicans as they work to maintain their majority in the chamber, and it could have ripple effects down the ballot. Ashley Hinson, the congresswoman representing northeastern Iowa, said in a same-day announcement that she is seeking the party's nomination for Ernst's seat. That could complicate Republicans' efforts to maintain their majority in the other chamber.