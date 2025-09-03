© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Ernst Confirms She Will Not Run Again

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 3, 2025 at 3:13 PM CDT
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, highlighted the moment in history for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in her opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Patrick Semansky
/
AP

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is not seeking reelection next year. Ernst says she will retire after two terms in an announcement that followed months of speculation about her plans. Ernst’s departure opens up a Senate seat in the state known for its long-serving incumbents. It is another unexpected retirement for Senate Republicans as they work to maintain their majority in the chamber, and it could have ripple effects down the ballot. Ashley Hinson, the congresswoman representing northeastern Iowa, said in a same-day announcement that she is seeking the party's nomination for Ernst's seat. That could complicate Republicans' efforts to maintain their majority in the other chamber.
Tags
News KIOS NewsJoni Ernstrepublicansiowa
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press