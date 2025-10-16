KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 10/16/25

Election season in Iowa is getting underway. Early and absentee voting is now open for city and school elections. Election Day is November 4th.One of the issues on the ballot in Des Moines is a 265-million dollar bond. Every odd-numbered year, cities in Iowa have their elections for city council and mayor. In addition to cities, school boards and community college areas elect school board directors.

Colorado's leaders say Nebraska has no case before the Supreme Court when it comes to their canal proposal. Nebraska claims Colorado is interfering with the Perkins County Canal designed to divert more water from the South Platte River to the Cornhusker State, but Colorado Governor Jared Polis says their argument has no standing because Nebraska just began the permitting process. Colorado's Attorney General says the case is a waste of time for the high court. Nebraska set aside money to build this canal in 2022 over concerns Colorado is taking too much water from the South Platte and violating the compact between the two states.

A Nebraska congressman is optimistic that the federal government shutdown is nearing its end. Congressman Don Bacon says recent votes on appropriations bills by the Senate are a sign of progress. Bacon says he's been having conversations across the aisle, and he thinks a lot of the holdback by lawmakers is due to perceived hatred of President Trump.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer is commenting on the ongoing federal government shutdown. Fischer says Democrats holding off on a vote on a measure to get the government up and running again is political theater. The shutdown began two weeks ago.

A man is under arrest following a drug bust at a Lincoln home. Police conducted a no-knock warrant at the home of 44-year-old Eddie Love this week and discovered 151 grams of cocaine, one gram of marijuana, a stolen gun, and other paraphernalia. The arrest comes following an ongoing cocaine distribution investigation.

The city of Omaha is adding safety features along North 30th Street. WOWT reports that the city is cracking down on speeding drivers by installing paint, signage, and lane markings along a half-mile stretch of 30th Street. City officials hope the new measures help slow drivers down.

An inmate who went missing earlier this year has finally been located. Randy Johnson disappeared from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha on July 8th. Omaha Police say they arrested Johnson on Monday, although the exact location wasn't released. He was initially serving a 9-to-13-year sentence for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon.