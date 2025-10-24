KIOS FM Local News For Friday, 10/24/25

The Omaha Fire Department is being credited with saving a life at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Crews were called to the bridge yesterday morning and spotted a person hanging by his hands from the girder outside the safety rails. The person was pulled to safety, and the incident is under investigation.

President Donald Trump has approved 15-million-dollars in federal aid to help Nebraskans recovery from severe weather that hit the state back in August. He took to Truth Social to make the announcement earlier this week, calling Nebraska a "very special place. "Governor Jim Pillen had requested aid for 12 counties including Douglas, Lancaster, Saunders, and Washington following the storms. FEMA officials say the funds won't go towards recovery efforts from a June storm in Dawson County, where Pillen had also requested relief. President Trump has also approved major disaster declarations for Alaska, North Dakota and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. However, he denied requests from Vermont, Illinois and Maryland, and suggested “phasing out” FEMA. The administration has taken longer to approve requests than previous ones, causing delays in crucial projects and assistance for survivors.

Iowa food banks are asking residents to step up to avoid major impacts to people who receive food assistance. Groups such as the Food Bank of Iowa told reporters yesterday the state faces an "unprecedented crisis" if SNAP benefits don't go out on time next month because of the federal government shutdown. This after the US Department of Agriculture directed states this week to stop giving out SNAP benefits beginning in November, potentially hurting hundreds of thousands of Iowans. The groups called on Iowans to contact their elected leaders to end the shutdown.

A building near downtown Omaha caught fire this week. Officials say the blaze broke out late last night in a boarded-up building near Carter Lake. There was concern that people could be inside the structure after evidence of squatters was found, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Both Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern delivered solid profits Thursday as the railroads continued to make the case for their proposed merger. Both railroads reported profits that beat Wall Street expectations. Union Pacific wants to buy Norfolk Southern in a $85 billion deal. Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena says the merger is great for America because it would speed up deliveries and benefit the companies that rely on its deliveries of raw materials and finished products. The merger has picked up support from the largest rail union and many shippers, but some companies — particularly chemical producers — have said they think the deal will hurt competition and lead to higher rates.

