Omaha Senator Joins Challenge to Nebraska Ballot Measure

Nebraska's top election official has been asked to decide whether a proposed constitutional amendment is too broad to appear on the November ballot.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen confirmed Monday that he received an objection to the Respect Nebraska Voters measure, which would make it harder for state lawmakers to change laws passed by voters. The objection came from Omaha Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, a Democrat, and former Henderson Senator Curt Friesen, a Republican. The two served together in the Legislature between 2019 and 2023.

Both argue the measure covers more than one subject, which the Nebraska Constitution does not allow.

What the measure would do

The amendment would raise the number of senators required to amend or overturn a voter-approved law from 33 of Nebraska's 49 to 40. It would apply to every statute voters have passed since 2004, including the minimum wage, Medicaid expansion, caps on payday loans, casino gambling, medical cannabis and paid sick leave. Laws making statewide petition drives harder would also be invalid.

The campaign began after lawmakers scaled back voter-approved paid sick leave and slowed scheduled increases to the state minimum wage.

What happens next

Friesen said the Legislature has to keep some authority to make changes, and that the rule will "cut both ways someday."

A campaign spokesperson called the challenge disappointing and said it was another effort by a few politicians to undermine the will of voters.

County officials are still validating signatures. The measure needs 138,473 valid ones to qualify. Evnen said he expects to rule before that count finishes, because the deadline to certify the ballot is September 11. The general election is November 3, and the Nebraska Supreme Court could have the final say.

Reported by Zach Wendling, Nebraska Examiner.

