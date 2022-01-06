Remembering Steve Raybine

Steve Raybine, an acclaimed vibraphonist, composer, and bandleader, passed away on December 3, 2021 after a year long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was 67.

Raybine was a brilliant jazz vibraphonist, percussionist; composer/arranger; instructor and clinician. He was the co-founder, co-musical director, and performer/composer of the critically-acclaimed progressive jazz ensemble AURACLE, in addition to leading his own groups of veteran and up and coming jazz artists.

With a series of compelling recordings already to his credit, he released "The Best of Steve Raybine" shortly before his passing, showcasing the best of his recorded work.

Steve Raybine peformed at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland; Frankfurt Jazz Festival in Frankfurt, Germany; and the Sopot Jazz Festival in Sopot, Poland. In addition he peformed many times in the Omaha area where he was based in, addition to well known prominent jazz venues including Dontes, the Baked Potato, the Lighthouse, the Other End, the Paradise, and the Roxy. As a sideman he performed with Dizzy Gillespie, Rick Braun, Ndugu Chancler, Michael Feinstein, Karrin Allyson, Dave Brubeck, and many others.

As an educator he worked with countless students, both in private study and as an educator in a classroom setting. Raybine's relentless positivity and drive inspired not just his students, but his business associates and friends to reach for their full potential.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held February 19 at First Unitarian Church of Omaha and will be streamed online.

Later that evening, Chris Cooke will present a tribute to Steve Raybine on the Last Call, 9-11pm on KIOS-FM and streaming over this website.

For more information you may visit www.steveraybine.com

Listen to an interview with Steve Raybine

