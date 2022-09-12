An Interview With Lakecia Benjamin

Lakecia Benjamin, a rising star on the jazz scene, has recently released a tribute record to John and Alice Coltrane. It is quite a revelation. Her recording is Pursuance: The Coltranes and it is a powerful set of inspired performances.

Propelled by an all-star band of some of the finest jazz artists in the business, the album is impressive. Guests include legendary saxophonist Gary Bartz, violinist Regina Carter, bassist Ron Carter, and others.

Highlights of the recording include: "Liberia", "Walk With Me", "Syeeda's Song Flute", "Om Shanti", "Acknowledgement" and "Turiya and Ramakrishna".

Lakecia Benjamin is an alto saxophonist, composer and bandleader. Benjamin has worked with many of the luminaries in jazz including Clark Terry, Reggie Workman, Rashied Ali, Vanessa Rubin and James 'Blood" Ulmer.

Benjamin will perform with her band at Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing in Omaha on August 11th, at 7:30pm. The concert is open to the public.

Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke recently spoke with Lakecia Benjamin on the phone. The saxophonist discussed her mentors, the lessons she learned from them and her remarkable recording, Pursuance: The Coltranes.

Click on the link to hear the interview.

