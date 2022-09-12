Last Call Review: John Yao's Triceratops/Off-Kilter/See Tao Recordings

Form New York, trombonist John Yao leads a tight quintet of top jazz players in this exciting, unpredictable release, Off Kilter.

Off Kilter is the second for Yao's three horn quintet, named after one of the most well known dinosaurs that lived 68 million years ago. The band is led by the trombonist with saxophonists Billy Drewes and Jon Irabagon, plus drummer Mark Ferber and bassist Robert Sabin.

Yao and his associates present bold, assertive performances throughout the recording, especially on the explosive "Labybrinth", the mesmerizing "The Morphing Line" and especially the freewheeling title track.

John Yao's impeccable talent as a trombonist, composer, and arranger has made him a first call artist for today's top bands and jazz artists. such the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Paquito R'Rivera, Chris Potter and Kurt Elling, among many others. Additionally, he serves as Assistant Professor of Trombone at Berklee College of Music and as Adjunct Professor of Music at Molloy College.

John Yao's Triceratops have released one of the finest recordings of 2022, highly recommended for your listening pleasure.

For more information, you may visit www.johnyao.com