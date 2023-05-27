A New Brew, Inspired by Miles Davis

For jazz fans interested in a different take on the music of legendary trumpeter and fusion pioneer Miles Davis, two new recordings present opportunities to do so.

A new Miles Davis tribute album has brought together some of the finest talents on London’s jazz scene. Producer Martin Terefe and saxophone artists Shabaka Hutchings and Nubya Garcia lead an ensemble of 12 musicians, London Brew, on their self-titled debut album. Fans of the Miles Davis recording "Bitches Brew" will have much to savor on the 2 CD set, including "Miles Chases New Voodoo in the Church". Plus, there are two lengthy pieces introducing the ensemble, including the 15-minute plus "London Brew Part 2 Trainlines" which is a whirlwind of urban sounds and intense city energy.

M.E.B. (formerly known as Miles Electric Band), an all-star ensemble of Miles Davis alumni and contemporary hip-hop/jazz disruptors inspired and influenced by Miles and his music, has recently released "That You Dare Not To Forget". The recording features, interestingly, unreleased Miles Davis performances accompanied by new music recorded by many of the jazz artists who worked with him back in the day. Personnel include Lenny White (synthesizer), Marcus Miller (bass), Emilio Modeste (tenor saxophone), Jeremy Pelt (trumpet), Antoine Roney (tenor saxophone), John Scofield (guitar), Bernard Wright (keyboards), and Quintin Zoto (guitar), plus Ron Carter (bass), Stanley Clarke (tenor bass)2, Wallace Roney (trumpet) and Bernard Wright (keyboards). The results are compelling, with highlights including “Hail to the Real Chief (Long Version),” and ”Mellow Kisses”.

