Omaha Blues Society Events-July 2023

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

///////////////////////////

Friday July 7 7:00-10:00 PM

The Blues Society of Omaha celebrates 25 years

with Hector Anchondo at The Jewell in Omaha

//////

Saturday July 15 at 6:30 PM

Joyann Parker at the Jewell

/////////////////////////////

For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,

please visit www.omahablues.com

