Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Omaha Blues Society Events-July 2023
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
///////////////////////////
Friday July 7 7:00-10:00 PM
The Blues Society of Omaha celebrates 25 years
with Hector Anchondo at The Jewell in Omaha
//////
Saturday July 15 at 6:30 PM
Joyann Parker at the Jewell
/////////////////////////////
For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,
please visit www.omahablues.com