An Interview with Bobby Watson

Saxophonist, composer and educator Bobby Watson is one of the finest saxophonists to emerge in the Midwest jazz scene in the last several decades. A native of the Kansas City area, he trained formally at the University of Miami's distinguished jazz program and completed his program of studies on the bandstand as musical director of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers. Watson described the band as a "finishing school" for musicians and said that the band turned out more accomplished jazz musicians than even the various Miles Davis bands.

In a wide-ranging interview Watson discussed with Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke his experiences working with Art Blakey, in addition to his lessons for jazz music students, his many recordings and more.

Bobby Watson was originally scheduled to perform on July 27th at Jazz on the Green. Due to extreme heat in the forecast for the day of the event, the performance has been rescheduled to August 17th.

For more information you may visit bobbywatson.com

