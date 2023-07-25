© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Interviews with leading musicians on today's scene presented by KIOS music hosts.

An Interview with Bobby Watson

KIOS | By Chris Cooke
Published July 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT

Saxophonist, composer and educator Bobby Watson is one of the finest saxophonists to emerge in the Midwest jazz scene in the last several decades. A native of the Kansas City area, he trained formally at the University of Miami's distinguished jazz program and completed his program of studies on the bandstand as musical director of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers. Watson described the band as a "finishing school" for musicians and said that the band turned out more accomplished jazz musicians than even the various Miles Davis bands.

In a wide-ranging interview Watson discussed with Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke his experiences working with Art Blakey, in addition to his lessons for jazz music students, his many recordings and more.

Bobby Watson was originally scheduled to perform on July 27th at Jazz on the Green. Due to extreme heat in the forecast for the day of the event, the performance has been rescheduled to August 17th.

Click on the link to hear the interview.

For more information you may visit bobbywatson.com
Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
