An Interview with Etienne Charles

Etienne Charles is the Assistant Professor of Jazz Trumpet at Michigan State University. He is hailed by JazzTimes as "A daring improviser who delivers with heart wrenching lyricism." And, according to Downbeat magazine, "Charles delivers his ebullient improvisations with the elegance of a world-class ballet dancer."

Charles has performed to appreciative audiences wordwide. And he will perform in Omaha on Friday, April 26.

The trumpeter brings a deep knowledge of the New Orleans trumpet tradition and what Jelly Roll Morton described as "The Spanish Tinge". He speaks with authority about the Afro-Carribean grooves that lead to the birth of jazz music in the late 19th/early 20th Centuries, and his music celebrates that rich musical tradition, with a series of engaging records including "Carnival" and "Creole Soul".

Etienne Charles will perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Showtime is 7:30pm. The opening act will be Parfait.

Charles will also be featured at "Earth Tones: Connecting Creativity, Conservation and Communities" Apr 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM at the Kiewit Luminarium.

For more information you may visit o-pa.org