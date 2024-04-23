© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music Interviews
Interviews with leading musicians on today's scene presented by KIOS music hosts.

An Interview with Etienne Charles

KIOS | By Chris Cooke
Published April 23, 2024 at 5:09 PM CDT
Etienne Charles.
Etienne Charles.

Etienne Charles is the Assistant Professor of Jazz Trumpet at Michigan State University. He is hailed by JazzTimes as "A daring improviser who delivers with heart wrenching lyricism." And, according to Downbeat magazine, "Charles delivers his ebullient improvisations with the elegance of a world-class ballet dancer."

Charles has performed to appreciative audiences wordwide. And he will perform in Omaha on Friday, April 26.

The trumpeter brings a deep knowledge of the New Orleans trumpet tradition and what Jelly Roll Morton described as "The Spanish Tinge". He speaks with authority about the Afro-Carribean grooves that lead to the birth of jazz music in the late 19th/early 20th Centuries, and his music celebrates that rich musical tradition, with a series of engaging records including "Carnival" and "Creole Soul".

Etienne Charles will perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Showtime is 7:30pm. The opening act will be Parfait.

Charles will also be featured at "Earth Tones: Connecting Creativity, Conservation and Communities" Apr 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM at the Kiewit Luminarium.

For more information you may visit o-pa.org
Tags
Other Content OtherMusic
Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter.
In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
See stories by Chris Cooke