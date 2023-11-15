© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

A conversation with filmmaker Saffron Cassaday

Published November 15, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST

The documentary "Designer $**t" by filmmaker Saffron Cassaday offers a compelling and intimate exploration of her journey with a new alternative therapy for Ulcerative Colitis. Through a skillful blend of verite footage capturing Cassaday's experiences and insightful interviews with field experts, the film delves into her quest for relief from pain and the challenges associated with her condition.

Unlike many first-person documentaries that might seem gimmicky, "Designer $**t" stands out for its authenticity. It genuinely portrays a woman navigating the complexities of the healthcare system, driven by a sincere desire to find solutions amid her struggles.

Recognizing the depth of this film, I invited the filmmaker to join our show for a profound discussion.

