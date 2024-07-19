Top Films of 2024 So Far with Genevieve Radosti

Genevieve Radosti is a writer, actress, and film history enthusiast. She lives in Omaha with her husband and their two boys.

After two years of film blogging as “your local CineMama,” Radosti published her first book – The Terror of Motherhood: Collected Horror Film Criticism from a Stay-at-Home Mom – in 2021, followed by I Was a Twentysomething CineMama in 2023. Her theatre credits include Nina in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Karen Weston in August: Osage County, Mary Warren in The Crucible, and more. She currently is a stay-at-home mom and writes film reviews and articles for Video Librarian.

3. Lisa, Frankenstein

PG-13 | FEB 9, 2024 | COMEDY, HORROR, ROMANCE | 1HR 41MIN

A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness…and a few missing body parts along the way.

STARRING Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Carla Gugino, Joe Chrest, Henry Eikenberry

DIRECTED BY Zelda Williams

WRITTEN BY Diablo Cody

PRODUCED BY Mason Novick, Jeffrey Lampert

2. The Bikeriders

From Focus Features:

R | JUN 21, 2024 | CRIME, DRAMA

The Bikeriders captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Austin Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals led by the enigmatic Johnny (Tom Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

STARRING Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Norman Reedus

DIRECTED BY Jeff Nichols

WRITTEN BY Jeff Nichols

1. Challengers

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

