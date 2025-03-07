“Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth with Bill Moyers” Gets a New Blu-Ray Release from Film Movement.

Film Movement is bringing a timeless classic to Blu-ray for the first time in North America with the release of The Power of Myth, the groundbreaking 1988 PBS series that has captivated and inspired viewers for decades.

In this six-part series, renowned mythologist and storyteller Joseph Campbell joins journalist Bill Moyers for a deep exploration of the myths that shape our understanding of life, love, and purpose. Through rich, thought-provoking conversations, Campbell reveals how ancient stories and archetypes continue to influence our modern lives and the choices we make.

Each episode delves into a different aspect of mythology:

• “The Hero’s Adventure” — Uncover the universal hero’s journey and its impact on personal and collective narratives.

• “The Message of the Myth” — Explore the enduring lessons myths offer and their relevance today.

• “The First Storytellers” — Learn about the origins of storytelling and its essential role in human history.

• “Sacrifice and Bliss” — Reflect on the concepts of sacrifice and the pursuit of personal fulfillment.

• “Love and the Goddess” — Dive into myths of love, femininity, and divine connection.

• “Masks of Eternity” — Contemplate mortality, eternity, and the human search for meaning.

Originally aired shortly after Campbell’s passing in 1987, The Power of Myth became one of the most popular series in public television history. Its enduring wisdom and heartfelt conversations continue to resonate with audiences seeking to understand themselves and the world around them.

Now, for the first time ever on Blu-ray in North America, fans and newcomers alike can experience these iconic discussions in high definition, preserving Campbell’s teachings and Moyers’ thoughtful interviews in stunning clarity.

Whether you’re revisiting this beloved series or discovering it for the first time, this release offers a perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich world of mythology and uncover the timeless truths that connect us all.

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth with Bill Moyers is now available on Blu-ray and streaming from Film Movement.