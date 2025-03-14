Omaha Film Festival: “Juice” with Rachel Williamson & “Eric LaRue”

Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure sits down with filmmaker Rachel Williamson to talk about her new short film “Juice,” premiering Fri, Mar 14th, 8:25 PM @ Aksarben Cinema.

Next, I’d like to quickly highlight a standout film from this year’s Omaha Film Festival: Eric Larue. The film marks actor Michael Shannon’s directorial debut, and it’s a powerful piece of cinema with an incredible cast. Judy Greer delivers a heartbreaking performance as a mother grappling with the aftermath of a horrific act committed by her son, who is now serving a life sentence. Meanwhile, Alexander Skarsgård gives a strikingly vulnerable performance as her husband, who spirals into an extreme version of evangelicalism.

Eric Larue is a film not to be missed — it screens at the Omaha Film Festival Sat, Mar 15th, 12:15 PM @ Aksarben Cinema - screen 6.

