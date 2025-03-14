© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

Omaha Film Festival: “Juice” with Rachel Williamson & “Eric LaRue”

By Joshua LaBure
Published March 14, 2025 at 7:44 AM CDT

Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure sits down with filmmaker Rachel Williamson to talk about her new short film “Juice,” premiering Fri, Mar 14th, 8:25 PM @ Aksarben Cinema.

Next, I’d like to quickly highlight a standout film from this year’s Omaha Film Festival: Eric Larue. The film marks actor Michael Shannon’s directorial debut, and it’s a powerful piece of cinema with an incredible cast. Judy Greer delivers a heartbreaking performance as a mother grappling with the aftermath of a horrific act committed by her son, who is now serving a life sentence. Meanwhile, Alexander Skarsgård gives a strikingly vulnerable performance as her husband, who spirals into an extreme version of evangelicalism.

Eric Larue is a film not to be missed — it screens at the Omaha Film Festival Sat, Mar 15th, 12:15 PM @ Aksarben Cinema - screen 6.

KIOS at the Movies
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
