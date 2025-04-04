Review: Bob Trevino Likes It

When I went into the new film Bob Trevino Likes It, I was expecting a light, wholesome indie comedy about finding your place in the world—one of those films I used to randomly pick up at Blockbuster, watch alone or with a friend, laugh at, maybe feel a bit, but ultimately forget as the next glut of straight-to-DVD indie movies came out. But in this case, I was so wrong.

On the surface, this new dramedy starring Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo isn’t too far off from that expectation. But as the film unfolds, it grabbed me—layers slowly unraveling as it moved along—and I found myself in awe of the performances, feeling deeply connected to these characters and how some of their experiences didn’t feel too far off from my own life.

The film is loosely based on the true story of director Tracie Laymon’s life. It follows a woman who never really knew her mother and has a father who is manipulative and deeply uncaring. She has no close friends as she navigates early adulthood until, one evening, while searching to see if her dad had a Facebook account, she accidentally friends someone with the same name. From there, they form a bond—filling a void in each other’s lives.

This film is deeply felt. I’m not one to cry during movies (though that’s becoming less true in recent years), but this one had me in full-on tears. Barbie Ferreira is incredible here. She’s the anchor of the film, channeling the loneliness and brokenness that Lily is experiencing with a stunning authenticity. John Leguizamo delivers a career-best performance as her new friend and unexpected father figure—he exudes care and warmth, making Lily feel truly seen.

I loved this film, and I’m a little surprised and delighted by how wrapped up I got in this story. It’s the kind of film I needed right now—one that reminds you that although life can be incredibly difficult and unfair, there are still caring people in the world.

Bob Trevino Like It is now playing at Film Streams.