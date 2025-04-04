© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS at the Movies

Review: Bob Trevino Likes It

By Joshua LaBure
Published April 4, 2025 at 5:53 PM CDT

When I went into the new film Bob Trevino Likes It, I was expecting a light, wholesome indie comedy about finding your place in the world—one of those films I used to randomly pick up at Blockbuster, watch alone or with a friend, laugh at, maybe feel a bit, but ultimately forget as the next glut of straight-to-DVD indie movies came out. But in this case, I was so wrong.

On the surface, this new dramedy starring Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo isn’t too far off from that expectation. But as the film unfolds, it grabbed me—layers slowly unraveling as it moved along—and I found myself in awe of the performances, feeling deeply connected to these characters and how some of their experiences didn’t feel too far off from my own life.

The film is loosely based on the true story of director Tracie Laymon’s life. It follows a woman who never really knew her mother and has a father who is manipulative and deeply uncaring. She has no close friends as she navigates early adulthood until, one evening, while searching to see if her dad had a Facebook account, she accidentally friends someone with the same name. From there, they form a bond—filling a void in each other’s lives.

This film is deeply felt. I’m not one to cry during movies (though that’s becoming less true in recent years), but this one had me in full-on tears. Barbie Ferreira is incredible here. She’s the anchor of the film, channeling the loneliness and brokenness that Lily is experiencing with a stunning authenticity. John Leguizamo delivers a career-best performance as her new friend and unexpected father figure—he exudes care and warmth, making Lily feel truly seen.

I loved this film, and I’m a little surprised and delighted by how wrapped up I got in this story. It’s the kind of film I needed right now—one that reminds you that although life can be incredibly difficult and unfair, there are still caring people in the world.

Bob Trevino Like It is now playing at Film Streams.

KIOS at the Movies
Stay Connected
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure