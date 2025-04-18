© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

Benson Film Festival 2025 with Ben Matukewicz & Michael Hennings

By Joshua LaBure
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:35 AM CDT

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure discusses the 2025 Benson Film Festival, taking place April 25–27 at the Benson Theatre, with Executive Director Ben Matukewicz and Festival Director Michael Hennings.

Also, join KIOS on April 24th for a free screening of the documentary Sirens — 7 p.m. at Millwork Commons.

Sirens (2022) follows Slave to Sirens, the Middle East’s first all-female metal band, as they navigate friendship, identity, and political unrest in Beirut. It’s a powerful look at rebellion, resilience, and the unifying force of music.

KIOS at the Movies
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
