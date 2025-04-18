Benson Film Festival 2025 with Ben Matukewicz & Michael Hennings

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure discusses the 2025 Benson Film Festival, taking place April 25–27 at the Benson Theatre, with Executive Director Ben Matukewicz and Festival Director Michael Hennings.

Also, join KIOS on April 24th for a free screening of the documentary Sirens — 7 p.m. at Millwork Commons.

Sirens (2022) follows Slave to Sirens, the Middle East’s first all-female metal band, as they navigate friendship, identity, and political unrest in Beirut. It’s a powerful look at rebellion, resilience, and the unifying force of music.