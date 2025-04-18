'Cabin Music' with James Carson

Today on KIOS at the Movies we’re exploring Cabin Music, a 2025 documentary that traces pianist James Carson’s journey from the classical halls of a conservatory to an off-grid cabin deep in the Canadian wilderness. After backpacking across continents—from Spain to Japan—James returns home to build a cabin by hand. In its stillness, surrounded by trees a new kind of music begins to emerge. Joining us now is the filmmaker and musician behind Cabin Music.

Cabin Music is playing at Film Streams on April 22 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a special musical performance and a Q&A with director James Carson.