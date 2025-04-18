'Cabin Music' with James Carson

© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

By Joshua LaBure
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:34 PM CDT

Today on KIOS at the Movies we’re exploring Cabin Music, a 2025 documentary that traces pianist James Carson’s journey from the classical halls of a conservatory to an off-grid cabin deep in the Canadian wilderness. After backpacking across continents—from Spain to Japan—James returns home to build a cabin by hand. In its stillness, surrounded by trees a new kind of music begins to emerge. Joining us now is the filmmaker and musician behind Cabin Music.

Cabin Music is playing at Film Streams on April 22 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a special musical performance and a Q&A with director James Carson.

KIOS at the Movies
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
