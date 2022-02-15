© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Union for Contemporary Art Featuring Work of Mavis Pusey, Patrick Manelli Explains How on KIOS-FM

Published February 15, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST
Union for Contemporary Art-1.PNG

The Union for Contemporary Art is featuring the work of groundbreaking painter and printmaker Mavis Pusey (1928–2019) in their Wanda D. Ewing Gallery. Noted by the New York Times as a "leading abstractionist" of the 20th Century, Pusey's bold geometric forms reflect the dynamism of the ever-changing urban landscape. The exhibition – which runs through February 26 – offers an unprecedented opportunity to see several works by this unheralded master collected together.

Patrick Mainelli, Communications Director for The Union for Contemporary Art, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss how The Union was able to obtain these works of art for display and touch on the upcoming annual Populus Fund grant program.

Gallery visits are free to the public and open Wednesdays & Thursdays 1:00 – 8:00 PM; Fridays & Saturdays 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. To help maintain the health of our community, masks are required in the building. Learn more at www.u-ca.org.

Union for Contemporary Art-2.PNG

