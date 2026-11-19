Kati Lusk has taught vocal music for 18 years, the last three at Beveridge Middle, and her seventh and eighth graders are about to sing for music directors from across the state. Sara Cowan graduated from Central High in 2004 and now directs its A Cappella Choir, which goes back to 1931, with some singers whose parents and grandparents sang in it too. Both choirs were picked to perform at the Nebraska Music Education Association conference in Lincoln on Nov. 19, 2026. Superintendent Matt Ray hears how reading music builds readers, how much math students do without noticing, and how one student's poem became a new song for the choir.

Music: “The River,” sung by the Central High School A Cappella Choir. Music by Stephen Bouma, words by Grace, a Central student. Used with permission.

Transcript

Transcribed automatically and lightly corrected.

[0:01] OPS promo: 52,000 amazing students. 9,000 dedicated staff. 96 schools and programs. The largest and most diverse school district in Nebraska. OPS Proud. OPS Proud and prepared for success. We are Omaha Public Schools.

[0:20] Kati Lusk: My name is Kati Lusk, and this is my 18th year in vocal music. This is my third year here at Beveridge. I've always loved middle school students. I find the quirks of middle school to be fun, and I really enjoy, like, the beginning choir experience and teaching the kids, so where they begin at the beginning of the year not knowing much, and just their growth throughout the year and becoming where they are today. To get to go to NMEA is just... it's been incredible to watch them grow.

[0:52] Matt Ray: So seventh and eighth graders?

[0:53] Kati Lusk: Yes.

[0:54] Matt Ray: What does it mean for a seventh and eighth grader to participate in this competition?

[0:57] Kati Lusk: I don't think they really realize the gravity of what they are about to do, but just the opportunity to sing in front of a whole bunch of music directors from around the state of Nebraska.

[1:11] Matt Ray: How does this connect to academics, the Moonshot, kids reading on grade level?

[1:15] Kati Lusk: Absolutely. I think what music is doing is the number one thing with the Moonshot goal. We are constantly reading, decoding, doing all the language pieces. One of our songs is in Swahili, and so learning how to use IPA and pronounce those words and stuff. Studies show that students who are in music become even better students and are better in the classroom, so these kids that are singing at this top level are going to be some of your top academic kids too.

[1:52] Matt Ray: Do you see that pan out in what you're doing in three years? Do you see that connection to the academics?

[1:56] Kati Lusk: Oh, absolutely. Even just in my 18 years, I see these kids that are really into the music are doing really well with their reading, and their math too. Music just covers that. They don't realize how much math they're doing while they're reading music.

[2:16] Matt Ray: That's very true. And if you were to tell them, they might change it.

[2:19] Kati Lusk: Yeah, they'd be like, what? I'm doing math? Yes, you are.

[2:23] Matt Ray: Yes, you are doing math.

[2:25] Sara Cowan: I'm Sara Cowan. I graduated from Central in 2004, and I've been teaching at Central for 15 years, and I'm a choir director here. We've been selected to perform at the Nebraska Music Education Association Fall Conference, so we're going to have a concert here in Omaha the week before, and then we'll perform in Lincoln.

[2:46] Matt Ray: That's amazing. So the choir here at Central has been around since the 1930s?

[2:50] Sara Cowan: Yeah, 1931 is when the A Cappella Choir was formed, and so I'm already starting to plan the 100th A Cappella reunion. It's definitely, like many things at Central and in OPS, legacy is really important, and so we have multiple students in the choir whose parents sang in A Cappella, or even grandparents, and so that kind of thing is really important to us. At the end of this past school year, we had a day where I asked the students to write poetry, and I gave a little bit of structure for them to think about, and got a lot of wonderful poems from that. And Stephen Bouma, our accompanist, likes to compose. Looking at the poems, he found one that he could see music in, or hear music coming out of, so then he spent the summer writing a piece with Grace's poem, and the piece is called The River, and we'll perform it at NMEA.

[3:47] [Central High School A Cappella Choir sings The River, music by Stephen Bouma, words by Grace, a Central student]

