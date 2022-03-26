© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Weekend Forum: Kristyna Engdahl, Director of Communications for the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA)

Published March 26, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
topbanner.jpg

Kristyna Engdahl, Director of Communications for the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA), will provide an overview and update of The Riverfront Revitalization Project on Thursday, March 17.

MECA is a non-profit organization that builds and maintains public venues in Omaha. The organization manages the operation of CHI Health Center Omaha, Charles Schwab Field of Omaha, and The Riverfront Revitalization Project.

The project includes the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park, and Lewis & Clark Landing and is a successful public/private partnership that will transform downtown Omaha. Gene Leahy Mall is scheduled to reopen in 2022, with Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park following in 2023.

Recorded at the Omaha Press Club on March 17th.

