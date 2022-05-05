Nebraska 2nd District Democratic Debate: Tony Vargas vs. Alisha Shelton.

Sponsored by the Omaha Press Club and the League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha.

Weekend Forum features leaders, academics, journalists, and other leaders and influencers from around Omaha and all over Nebraska speaking at the Omaha Press Club each month. Presentations cover a wide range of community-related issues, from history and culture to social issues and policy.

Episodes are produced in conjunction with the Omaha Press Club.

