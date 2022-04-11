Karrin Allyson interview on Tuesday's Jazz in the Afternoon

Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke features music and conversation with Karrin Allyson on Tuesday's Jazz in the Afternoon.

The University of Nebraska and Omaha Jazz Band and UNO alumna Karrin Allyson will present “Some of That Sunshine-An Evening of Jazz” on Friday, April 15 at 7:30pm in the Jan and John Christensen Concert Hall at the Strauss Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 general admission and $8 Seniors/Military/Non-UNO students. UNO students and faculty will be admitted free with a MavCard. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the UNO School of Music Concert and Events page.

Allyson attended Omaha North High School and graduated from UNO with a Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance. Now residing in New York,she has garnered five Grammy nominations and become an icon in modern vocal jazz.

Omaha native and Grammy award nominated vocalist Karrin Allyson recently spoke with Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke. During the conversation, Allyson discussed in detail her 2018 release Some of That Sunshine, her first recording to feature all original compositions. She also spoke of her educational experiences and connections with the University of Nebraska at Omaha, in addition to her upcoming performance in the area.

Click on the interview button to hear the interview with Karrin Allyson.