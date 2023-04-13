An Interview with Grace Kelly

Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke recently interviewed saxophonist Grace Kelly over the phone. In a wide-ranging interview, Kelly discussed her career as a singer-songwriter-composer and bandleader. Incredibly talented at an early age, she was part of the house band for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", and appeared in the documentary "Sound of Redemption: The Frank Morgan Story" and the Emmy nominated series "Bosch".

Kelly will perform at the Holland Music Club in Omaha on Friday night, April 14 at 7:30pm. The saxophonist has performed all over the world at concerts and jazz festivals and recorded with the legends of jazz such as Dave Brubeck, Lee Konitz, Phil Woods, Frank Morgan, Harry Connick Jr., Wynton Marsalis and many more.

Her latest recording is "All That I Need".

Click on the link to listen to the interview.

For more information you may visit www.gracekellymusic.com