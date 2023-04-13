© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

An Interview with Grace Kelly

By Chris Cooke
Published April 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT
gracekelly23.jpg

Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke recently interviewed saxophonist Grace Kelly over the phone. In a wide-ranging interview, Kelly discussed her career as a singer-songwriter-composer and bandleader. Incredibly talented at an early age, she was part of the house band for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", and appeared in the documentary "Sound of Redemption: The Frank Morgan Story" and the Emmy nominated series "Bosch".

Kelly will perform at the Holland Music Club in Omaha on Friday night, April 14 at 7:30pm. The saxophonist has performed all over the world at concerts and jazz festivals and recorded with the legends of jazz such as Dave Brubeck, Lee Konitz, Phil Woods, Frank Morgan, Harry Connick Jr., Wynton Marsalis and many more.

Her latest recording is "All That I Need".

Click on the link to listen to the interview.

For more information you may visit www.gracekellymusic.com

Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
