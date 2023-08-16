© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Other Content
Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

An Interview with Bobby Watson

By Chris Cooke
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT

Saxophonist, composer and educator Bobby Watson is one of the finest jazz artists to emerge on the international jazz scene in the last several decades. A native of the Kansas City area, he trained formally at the University of Miami's distinguished jazz program and completed his program of studies on the bandstand as musical director of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers. Watson described the band as a "finishing school" for musicians, and recalled his introduction to the legendary jazz drummer and bandleader.

In a wide-ranging interview with Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke, Watson went into detail about his career as a bandleader and a sideman for instrumentalists and vocalists. Watson also talked about his own development as a saxophonist, his educational approach for rising young jazz artists, in addition to conversations with jazz elders such as Sonny Rollins, the "Bird at 100" recording with Vincent Herring and Gary Bartz, and much more.

Bobby Watson was originally scheduled to perform on July 27 at Jazz on the Green. Due to extreme heat in the forecast for the day of the event, the performance has been rescheduled to August 17. There will be no Jazz on the Green held on July 27.

Click on the link to hear the interview.

For more information you may visit bobbywatson.com

Tags
Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays) OtherMusic
Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
See stories by Chris Cooke