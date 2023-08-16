An Interview with Bobby Watson

Saxophonist, composer and educator Bobby Watson is one of the finest jazz artists to emerge on the international jazz scene in the last several decades. A native of the Kansas City area, he trained formally at the University of Miami's distinguished jazz program and completed his program of studies on the bandstand as musical director of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers. Watson described the band as a "finishing school" for musicians, and recalled his introduction to the legendary jazz drummer and bandleader.

In a wide-ranging interview with Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke, Watson went into detail about his career as a bandleader and a sideman for instrumentalists and vocalists. Watson also talked about his own development as a saxophonist, his educational approach for rising young jazz artists, in addition to conversations with jazz elders such as Sonny Rollins, the "Bird at 100" recording with Vincent Herring and Gary Bartz, and much more.

Bobby Watson was originally scheduled to perform on July 27 at Jazz on the Green. Due to extreme heat in the forecast for the day of the event, the performance has been rescheduled to August 17. There will be no Jazz on the Green held on July 27.

