Last Call

Last Call Notes/June 2023

By Chris Cooke
Published June 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT
Peter Brötzmann (1941-2023)
Peter Brötzmann (1941-2023)

For Last Call fans, some updates on the adventuresome jazz scene:

Peter Brötzmann, the heart — and lungs — of European free jazz, dead at 82
The legendary jazz saxophonist was one of the foremost free jazz innovators in the late 1960s.

Milford Graves, Arthur Doyle, Hugh Glover, 'March 11, 1976' The trio creates a firestorm of sacred jazz music in this relentless recording.

John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy's fearless experiment sets a new album ablaze A live recording thought lost for decades has resurfaced: John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy at the Village Gate in the Summer of 1961!

Stay tuned for more updates and thanks for listening to the Last Call, Saturday nights at 9-11pm Central on KIOS and on the web at kios.org.

Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
