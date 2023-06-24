Last Call Notes/June 2023

For Last Call fans, some updates on the adventuresome jazz scene:

Peter Brötzmann, the heart — and lungs — of European free jazz, dead at 82

The legendary jazz saxophonist was one of the foremost free jazz innovators in the late 1960s.

Milford Graves, Arthur Doyle, Hugh Glover, 'March 11, 1976' The trio creates a firestorm of sacred jazz music in this relentless recording.

John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy's fearless experiment sets a new album ablaze A live recording thought lost for decades has resurfaced: John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy at the Village Gate in the Summer of 1961!

