Last Call Review: Evenings at the Village Gate/John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy

Not just another release of a previously unreleased recording, Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy reveals a pivotal meeting between two legendary

jazz saxophonists.

John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy performed together during August of 1961, at the celebrated Village Gate in New York City. Coltrane and his quintet(with a cast of musicians that often changed) performed during Coltrane's month long residency at the Village Gate. The performances were recorded by engineer Rich Alderson in part of a test of the club's new sound system. Unfortunately those tapes were lost for decades. They were recently found at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Now on Impulse! Records, they consist of eighty minutes of previously unreleased music that fans of John Coltrane will enjoy.

Highlights include:

"My Favorite Things" begins the recording with Eric Dolphy opening on flute, delicately dancing along with the band, which is eventually joined by John Coltrane, who shifts the mood immediately.

Coltrane, on fire, takes Dolphy and the band to white hot intensity, clearly forecasting the direction Coltrane was to pursue after 1963.

"When Lights Are Low" features the band's rhythm section of McCoy Tyner, piano, Reggie Workman, bass and Elvin Jones on drums, with a remarkable spotlight on Dolphy's bold bass clarinet.

"Impressions" presents Elvin Jones, truly kicking it on the drums, and gives Coltrane a chance to return to searing intensity on his saxophone.

"Greensleeves" is joined in progress, and the performance of the number quickly builds into the most passionate recording of the holiday favorite this writer has ever heard.

Finally, "Africa" features the band "raising the roof" in the only known non-studio recording of the Coltrane composition ever made, featuring a profound bass interlude with bassist Art Davis. And Elvin Jones is also included with a long drum solo.

Insightful essays from jazz saxophonists Lakecia Benjamin and Brandford Marsalis , plus bassist Reggie Workman and recording engineer Rich Anderson and historian Ashley Kahn are included with the release. Evenings at the Village Gate is a remarkable look at where John Coltrane was at in 1961. It's clear he was at the cutting edge of jazz music, and with his friend Eric Dolphy in the Coltrane band the possibilities were endless!

For more details you may visit Impulse! Records

