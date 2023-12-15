Last Call 2013 Year in Review shows to start December 16th

For three weeks beginning this Saturday night December 16th, Last Call celebrates the best fusion jazz of 2023 with host Chris Cooke.

The historic 1961 live recording of John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy, "Evenings at the Village Gate" will be featured.

Other highlights include a 1973 live recording from Donald Byrd, recorded at the Montreux Jazz Festival, showcasing the legendary trumpeter with an outstanding jazz funk band.

Also to be featured will be the latest releases from Lakecia Benjamin, Lonnie Liston Smith, Pablo Masis, Joel Harrison, Kurt Elling and many more stellar artists.

The Last Call can be heard Saturday nights, 9-11pm on KIOS-FM and on the web at www.kios.org

