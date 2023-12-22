Last Call Notes/December 2023

Arguably one of the finest new recordings of 2023, Thought and Memory from Trumpeter Pablo Masis engages the listener from start to finish. The trumpeter's recording features seven compositions inspired by time spent in Kabul, Afghanistan and the New York City scene. Highlights include "Signal Problems", "Thought and Memory", plus "Kabul Suite 1 - An Unfamiliar Dawn" and "Kabul Suite 2 - A Future Without Strife". Pablo Masis, trumpeter is in is top form with his band of Adam Hutcheson - alto saxophone, Jeff McLaughlin - guitar, Jeff Koch - bass and David Hawkins - drums. The band performed music from this recording at a live appearance at Creighton University in Omaha in Fall, 2023. The music created was compelling and very modern, and did not disappoint!

A prolific guitarist whose music has been featured on the Last Call for decades, Joel Harrison's Anthem of Unity is another superb release which begins with the excellent title track, continues with highlights such as Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'" , plus "Doxy" (A Sonny Rollins composition) and "Mohawk Valley Peace Dance". Harrison is joined by Gary Versace on the keyboards, saxophonist Gregory Tardy and legendary drummer Jack DeJohnette. Joel Harrison is an internationally recognized guitarist, composer, arranger, vocalist, songwriter and bandleader. Music from his previous recordings has been played on the Last Call many times. Notable Harrison projects include 2003's Free Country, 2005's Harrison on Harrison(a salute to George Harrison), 2007's Harbor and 2010's Joel Harrison String Choir--The Music of Paul Motian. A dynamic artist, Harrison continues to explore unexpected directions via his rich, exceptional recordings which are worth savoring.

Stay tuned for more reviews!