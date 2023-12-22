© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Other Content
Last Call

Last Call Notes/December 2023

By Chris Cooke
Published December 22, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST

Arguably one of the finest new recordings of 2023, Thought and Memory from Trumpeter Pablo Masis engages the listener from start to finish. The trumpeter's recording features seven compositions inspired by time spent in Kabul, Afghanistan and the New York City scene. Highlights include "Signal Problems", "Thought and Memory", plus "Kabul Suite 1 - An Unfamiliar Dawn" and "Kabul Suite 2 - A Future Without Strife". Pablo Masis, trumpeter is in is top form with his band of Adam Hutcheson - alto saxophone, Jeff McLaughlin - guitar, Jeff Koch - bass and David Hawkins - drums. The band performed music from this recording at a live appearance at Creighton University in Omaha in Fall, 2023. The music created was compelling and very modern, and did not disappoint!

A prolific guitarist whose music has been featured on the Last Call for decades, Joel Harrison's Anthem of Unity is another superb release which begins with the excellent title track, continues with highlights such as Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'" , plus "Doxy" (A Sonny Rollins composition) and "Mohawk Valley Peace Dance". Harrison is joined by Gary Versace on the keyboards, saxophonist Gregory Tardy and legendary drummer Jack DeJohnette. Joel Harrison is an internationally recognized guitarist, composer, arranger, vocalist, songwriter and bandleader. Music from his previous recordings has been played on the Last Call many times. Notable Harrison projects include 2003's Free Country, 2005's Harrison on Harrison(a salute to George Harrison), 2007's Harbor and 2010's Joel Harrison String Choir--The Music of Paul Motian. A dynamic artist, Harrison continues to explore unexpected directions via his rich, exceptional recordings which are worth savoring.

Stay tuned for more reviews!

Tags
Last Call OtherMusic
Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
See stories by Chris Cooke