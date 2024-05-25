Last Call celebrates the Sun Ra Arkestra

Tonight's Last Call will celebrate the birthday of Sun Ra and his musical legacy on this, the year that marks the 110th anniversary of his arrival on Earth. And, Saturday May 25th is also the 100th birthday of legendary saxophonist Marshall Allen, who has been with the Sun Ra Arkestra since the 1950s and is Arkestra's bandleader after Sun Ra's departure from this planet.

