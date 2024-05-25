© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Last Call

Last Call celebrates the Sun Ra Arkestra

By Chris Cooke
Published May 25, 2024 at 7:42 PM CDT

Tonight's Last Call will celebrate the birthday of Sun Ra and his musical legacy on this, the year that marks the 110th anniversary of his arrival on Earth. And, Saturday May 25th is also the 100th birthday of legendary saxophonist Marshall Allen, who has been with the Sun Ra Arkestra since the 1950s and is Arkestra's bandleader after Sun Ra's departure from this planet.

For more information:

Sun Ra 100th Birthday Tribute

/////////////////

Act Like You Know: Sun Ra

//////////////////

On 'Swirling,' Marshall Allen Keeps The Sun Ra Arkestra Soaring Through Space

Last Call OtherMusic
Chris Cooke
<b>Chris Cooke </b>has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. <br/>In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
