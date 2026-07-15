KIOS Profiles
KIOS Profiles highlights the interesting places, history, and people that make this area what it is. Produced locally at KIOS by David Koesters, it airs weekly on Wednesdays during Morning Edition at 8:44am, and again in the afternoon at 4:44pm during All Things Considered.
Latest Episodes
-
We hear about a fun way to explore the state through the Nebraska Passport program.
-
This is our extended conversation about claims of witchcraft from Nebraska's past with assistance from the Nebraska State Historical Society.
-
We visit the Nebraska State Historical Society and learn about some small town witches, or so people thought.
-
This is our extended conversation about Pottawattamie Conservation and the Pottawattamie County parks they manage.
-
We learn about the diverse parks system managed by Pottawattamie Conservation.
-
This is our extended conversation about the Iowa School for the Deaf.
-
We visit their campus and learn about the Iowa School for the Deaf.
-
We visit Hastings Museum to learn the story of Edwin Perkins and his powdered soft drink mix, Kool-Aid.
-
We drop in on a 1 Millions Cups presentation in downtown Omaha, one of dozens of weekly get togethers throughout the country to help entrepreneurs network and find resources.
-
This is our extended conversation about Harold Warp's Pioneer Village in Minden, Nebraska.