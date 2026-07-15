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KIOS Profiles
Hosted by David Koesters

KIOS Profiles highlights the interesting places, history, and people that make this area what it is. Produced locally at KIOS by David Koesters, it airs weekly on Wednesdays during Morning Edition at 8:44am, and again in the afternoon at 4:44pm during All Things Considered.

Latest Episodes