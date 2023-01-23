© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Keith Rodger, AKA 'Kethro,' on Omaha's Music Scene: 'Just Give Us A Chance'

By Courtney Bierman
Published January 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST
Keith Rodger is a Black man with a shaved head and a beard. In this publicity photo, he is wearing a dark t-shirt in low lighting.
Miguel Cedillo
/
Keith Rodger is a local musician, DJ and producer who performs as Kethro.

Keith Rodger is a musician, producer and audio engineer who performs as Kethro. Rodger has made a name for himself in the music industry while based in his hometown of Omaha.

In 2014, Rodger started touring as an engineer with The Faint, Tuxedo, and CeeLo Green. He honed his craft as a DJ and sound designer at local outlets including 89.7 The River, Make Believe Studios and Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, where he established the performance space Low End in 2022.

Today, he’s in conversation with Maria Corpuz about the Omaha music scene, how it can grow, and how it’s changed since the COVID pandemic.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
