Keith Rodger, AKA 'Kethro,' on Omaha's Music Scene: 'Just Give Us A Chance'

Keith Rodger is a musician, producer and audio engineer who performs as Kethro. Rodger has made a name for himself in the music industry while based in his hometown of Omaha.

In 2014, Rodger started touring as an engineer with The Faint, Tuxedo, and CeeLo Green. He honed his craft as a DJ and sound designer at local outlets including 89.7 The River, Make Believe Studios and Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, where he established the performance space Low End in 2022.

Today, he’s in conversation with Maria Corpuz about the Omaha music scene, how it can grow, and how it’s changed since the COVID pandemic.