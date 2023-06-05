New Novel Examines Life and Career of Omaha Native Fred Astaire's Overlooked Younger Sister, Adele
Hollywood icon Fred Astaire was born in Omaha in 1899 and went on to star in a number of highly acclaimed musicals. You may not know that Fred Astaire had a sister, Adele, who was also a successful dancer.
Eliza Knight's new novel "Starring Adele Astaire," releasing June 6, delves into the life and career of an overlooked historical figure through a fictionalized account of her friendship with another dancer.