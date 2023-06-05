© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

New Novel Examines Life and Career of Omaha Native Fred Astaire's Overlooked Younger Sister, Adele

By Courtney Bierman
Published June 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT
Cover of the book "Starring Adele Astaire" by Eliza Knight. The book's title is in white text against a background of a woman and man looking into each other's eyes as they dance.
William Morrow
/
"Starring Adele Astaire" is a fictionalized account of the life of Adele Astaire, a dancer and the younger sister of a Hollywood icon.

Hollywood icon Fred Astaire was born in Omaha in 1899 and went on to star in a number of highly acclaimed musicals. You may not know that Fred Astaire had a sister, Adele, who was also a successful dancer.

Eliza Knight's new novel "Starring Adele Astaire," releasing June 6, delves into the life and career of an overlooked historical figure through a fictionalized account of her friendship with another dancer.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
