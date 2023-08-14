© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Tim Heidecker on Bundling Artifice and Authenticity in Summer Tour 'The Two Tims'

By Courtney Bierman
Published August 14, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT
Tim Heidecker is a white man with short blond hair.
Cara Robbins
/
Courtesy of the artist
Tim Heidecker will perform in Omaha on Aug. 23 at The Admiral as part of his "The Two Tims" tour, which combines Heidecker's standup character with original music.

The latest turn in comedian Tim Heidecker’s multifaceted career is to a live tour — but maybe not in the way you’d expect. Half of his show has him in character as a bumbling, awkward comedian failing to connect with the audience. Then the rest of the show is an authentic concert with music written by Heidecker and performed with his Very Good Band.

Today Heidecker is in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about artifice and authenticity, how he harnesses both, and the decision to bundle them in his "The Two Tims" tour, which comes to The Admiral on Aug. 23.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatRiver Side ChatscomedyMusicKIOS Newskios feature
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More