Tim Heidecker on Bundling Artifice and Authenticity in Summer Tour 'The Two Tims'

The latest turn in comedian Tim Heidecker’s multifaceted career is to a live tour — but maybe not in the way you’d expect. Half of his show has him in character as a bumbling, awkward comedian failing to connect with the audience. Then the rest of the show is an authentic concert with music written by Heidecker and performed with his Very Good Band.

Today Heidecker is in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about artifice and authenticity, how he harnesses both, and the decision to bundle them in his "The Two Tims" tour, which comes to The Admiral on Aug. 23.