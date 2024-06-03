Lucia Pedroza-Estrada on Youth Civic Engagement and the 'Party' of Politics

Elevate Omaha is an organization at the University of Nebraska-Omaha that works to provide opportunities for youth in advocacy, grant-making and research.

Lucia Pedroza-Estrada is Elevate Omaha’s advocacy and grant-making director. Born in Guatemala, and a self-described lifelong lover of politics, Pedroza-Estrada’s work involves acting as a connector to elected officials and other advocacy groups. She also makes the grant-making process more accessible to youth and develops advocacy strategies that are youth-led.