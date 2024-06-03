© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Riverside Chats

Lucia Pedroza-Estrada on Youth Civic Engagement and the 'Party' of Politics

By Courtney Bierman
Published June 3, 2024 at 5:57 PM CDT
Lucia Pedroza-Estrada is wearing a white shirt against a backdrop with cactuses on it.
Elevate Omaha
Lucia Pedroza-Estrada is the advocacy and grant-making director at Elevate Omaha.

Elevate Omaha is an organization at the University of Nebraska-Omaha that works to provide opportunities for youth in advocacy, grant-making and research.

Lucia Pedroza-Estrada is Elevate Omaha’s advocacy and grant-making director. Born in Guatemala, and a self-described lifelong lover of politics, Pedroza-Estrada’s work involves acting as a connector to elected officials and other advocacy groups. She also makes the grant-making process more accessible to youth and develops advocacy strategies that are youth-led.

Riverside Chats
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman