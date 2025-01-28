© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Xavier Jackson on Local Art Plug

By Courtney Bierman
Published January 28, 2025 at 11:26 AM CST
Local Art Plug logo, a yellow circle with the company name inside, encircled by an extension cord
Local Art Plug aims to connect local artists with audiences, and vice versa. Xavier Jackson is the company's founder.

Xavier Jackson is founder and CEO of Local Art Plug. An Omaha native, Jackson started the business in 2017 to connect artists with art lovers. Musicians and artists can find audiences through the organization’s website, which has pieces for sale, and a gallery space in the Flatiron Building downtown.

Local Art Plug’s services also include subscription plans for individuals and businesses. Subscribers can lease a work to “test drive” before buying it, or they can pay to have their collection rotated out with new pieces once every three months.

In this conversation, Jackson and Michael Griffin discuss ways artists can advocate for themselves, the essential role of resources in the creative process, and how Omaha can better support local artists.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatartartsArtistsOmaha arts
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More