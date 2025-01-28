Xavier Jackson on Local Art Plug

Xavier Jackson is founder and CEO of Local Art Plug. An Omaha native, Jackson started the business in 2017 to connect artists with art lovers. Musicians and artists can find audiences through the organization’s website, which has pieces for sale, and a gallery space in the Flatiron Building downtown.

Local Art Plug’s services also include subscription plans for individuals and businesses. Subscribers can lease a work to “test drive” before buying it, or they can pay to have their collection rotated out with new pieces once every three months.

In this conversation, Jackson and Michael Griffin discuss ways artists can advocate for themselves, the essential role of resources in the creative process, and how Omaha can better support local artists.